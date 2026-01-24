I, Steven G. Erickson, am violating Lifetime Restraining Order being in Massachusetts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I am SvenVonErick on X, Rumble, & Bitchute
Elizabeth Jean Kook got the Order in 2020 because in 2016 I used the C-Word & Hillary Clinton in a sentence. Wilbraham MA PD & Palmer MA Court Involved. Check out more videos on this channel for more.
Steven G. Erickson
215 S. Broadway Suite 217
Salem, NH 03079
Please stick a $5 bill in an envelope in you want to buy me a coffee or possibly contribute to my Prison Commissary.
For Voicemails & Texts if I am still free anywhere in world on my VoIP 1 706 740 9324.
There would be no Biden Anything if the NH Attorney General & NH Governor Sununu took this information instead of sending DHS & Joe Biden's Secret Service to steal evidence & nearly shut me up forever. More, click: