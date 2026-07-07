Episode 564 July 7, 2026 This is What "Critical Thinking" Looks like

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Yesterday, I did a video that studies have discovered that in the last few years people have lost their ability to critically think.
And we showed that people without critical thinking skills are easily controlled and manipulated. This video today is going to show
what it looks like to have critical thinking skills, and to stand strong on
principle. I love ya'll Thank you for watching! Keep serving Jesus!
Love TL
MAN
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1009767171768776
My video my stay in the belly of the beast
(i was in there a week and and getting weaker by the day until i demanded to go home)
May 10, 2021 My Stay in the Belly of the Beast!
https://old.bitchute.com/video/x2w8ubQ99HkI/
My video: Nov 9, 2022 STAND UP! Standing Up for my Rights Today
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M9eX9fMX2Ero/
Acts 4:31
After they prayed, the place where they were meeting was shaken. And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and spoke the word of God boldly.
Acts 1:8
"But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth."
Daniel 11:32
"; but the people who do know their God shall be strong, and do exploits."
Proverbs 29:25
"The fear of man bringeth a snare: but whoso putteth his trust in the Lord shall be safe."
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