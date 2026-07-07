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Episode 564 July 7, 2026 This is What "Critical Thinking" Looks like
Hardnewstv14
Hardnewstv14
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Yesterday, I did a video that studies have discovered that in the last few years people have lost their ability to critically think.

And we showed that people without critical thinking skills are easily controlled and manipulated. This video today is going to show

what it looks like to have critical thinking skills, and to stand strong on

principle. I love ya'll Thank you for watching! Keep serving Jesus!

Love TL


MAN

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1009767171768776


My video my stay in the belly of the beast

(i was in there a week and and getting weaker by the day until i demanded to go home)

May 10, 2021 My Stay in the Belly of the Beast!

https://old.bitchute.com/video/x2w8ubQ99HkI/


My video: Nov 9, 2022 STAND UP! Standing Up for my Rights Today

https://www.bitchute.com/video/M9eX9fMX2Ero/


Acts 4:31

After they prayed, the place where they were meeting was shaken. And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and spoke the word of God boldly.


Acts 1:8

"But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth."


Daniel 11:32

"; but the people who do know their God shall be strong, and do exploits."


Proverbs 29:25

"The fear of man bringeth a snare: but whoso putteth his trust in the Lord shall be safe."

_______________________________________

Contact and support Information


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Terri Lynn


LINK: https://cash.app/$hardnewstv2Terrilynn


Support via MAIL:


Terri Lynn

PO BOX 62

Forest Hill, La 71430


Email: [email protected]


BITCHUTE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/N6UjeGbQ2a2D/


RUMBLE Channel

https://rumble.com/v6ohba6-episode-358-feb-23-2025-uk-threatens-us-citizens-with-arrest-inside-us.htm


YouTube

HardNewsTv4

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGFJ-YULw-oDs-UztIQUxDg


website

https://gamechangertv.net/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy