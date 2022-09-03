Ukraine Date of Internal Revolution 03/09/2022

Did you know that Russia and Ukraine together produce nearly a quarter of the world's wheat? Coming disruptions is going to fuel higher food prices and social unrest world wide. Pastor Stan also gives us dates to watch out for in this coming year that could possibly start the Internal Revolution.0:00 Ukraine Date of Internal Revolution01:13 Nathaniel Rothschild view on Putin10:01 Cyberattacks planned in Nato Countries14:00 Ukraine Invasion Threatens Global Wheat Supply18:57 More Iodine Distribution in Russia21:21 U.S. gives Green Light to NATO giving Jets to Ukraine24:27 Ukraine Upgrading to NATO Standard25:41 Watch out for these Dates30:14 Trump will be Back34:18 Jets Dream - Dana CoverstoneVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubTo register for the Aglow Meeting in Columbia with Stan and Leslie please visit:Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112