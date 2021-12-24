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Romania Police will not Enforce Covid Laws
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80 views • December 24, 2021
1. Another video from Max Igan called Mirror World
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hVRybT7fOx2a/
2. The Omicron' testing scam and how it works to give the illusion of more cases - David Icke
https://www.brighteon.com/b48789ec-b8b4-4e0b-b5c8-31dd72f6a860
3. Alison Steinberg of https://linktr.ee/alisonwQnderland joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the motivation behind her viral video calling out Trump for pushing deadly COVID vaccines.
https://www.brighteon.com/c81d0d5d-24ad-4752-b28a-32da8ccab391
4. Some police are good. Romania Police will not Enforce Covid Laws - So They Protest
https://www.brighteon.com/0ea085f6-5a6e-47d0-976f-060e597ad070
5. Cognitive Dissonance: How Leftists Deal With Being Wrong All The Time. Much about Mengele-Fauci
https://www.brighteon.com/76f02a73-df63-4b4d-8663-0fc2f1195dd6
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hVRybT7fOx2a/
2. The Omicron' testing scam and how it works to give the illusion of more cases - David Icke
https://www.brighteon.com/b48789ec-b8b4-4e0b-b5c8-31dd72f6a860
3. Alison Steinberg of https://linktr.ee/alisonwQnderland joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the motivation behind her viral video calling out Trump for pushing deadly COVID vaccines.
https://www.brighteon.com/c81d0d5d-24ad-4752-b28a-32da8ccab391
4. Some police are good. Romania Police will not Enforce Covid Laws - So They Protest
https://www.brighteon.com/0ea085f6-5a6e-47d0-976f-060e597ad070
5. Cognitive Dissonance: How Leftists Deal With Being Wrong All The Time. Much about Mengele-Fauci
https://www.brighteon.com/76f02a73-df63-4b4d-8663-0fc2f1195dd6
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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