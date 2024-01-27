Crowds of Gazans evacuating in the humanitarian corridor from Khan Yunis to Rafah.

Adding: Israel has warned Egypt of plans to send troops to Rafah in Gaza.

"Israel informed Egypt on Saturday evening of its intention to send troops into Rafah and the Philadelphia Corridor, despite Egypt's strong opposition to such a decision, Maariv reported, citing Sky News Arabia."

“The head of the State Information Service (SIS), Diaa Rashwan, said earlier this week: “It must be strictly emphasized that any Israeli move in this direction will lead to a serious threat to Egyptian-Israeli relations.”



