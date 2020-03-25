Global Agriculture Locks Up Do We Starve (952)

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Palm oil spikes 5% as Malaysian plantations shut down for two weeks https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/...
US Wheat Associates price report https://www.uswheat.org/wp-content/up...
ANTARCTICA JUST SET ITS COLDEST MARCH TEMPERATURE ON RECORD: A “GLOBAL WARMING” DESTROYING -75.3C (-103.5F) https://electroverse.net/antarctica-j...
THE NORTHERN HEMISPHERE IS HAVING ONE OF ITS SNOWIEST WINTERS SINCE RECORDS BEGAN IN 1979 https://electroverse.net/the-northern...
1870 Locust infestation USA https://youtu.be/To48K5E4ULM
Could A Locust Plague of Biblical Proportions Occur In The U.S.? https://strangesounds.org/2020/03/loc...
Exports of Fertilizers from China https://tradingeconomics.com/china/ex...
https://www.ers.usda.gov/data-product...
China’s farmers fear food shortages after restrictions https://chinaeconomicreview.com/china...
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