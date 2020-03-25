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Global Agriculture Locks Up Do We Starve (952)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
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169 views • March 25, 2020
Over the last two months as China locked up, so did its agriculture and fertilizer industries. This means delayed or no planting for China with fertilizer shortages in their country as well massive shortfalls for N. American and E.U growers. The climate system is in dissaray from Earth's electromagnetic coupling with the four gas giants moving into 2023-2024. Plantations are ceasing operations across the globe for the next month and global shipping continues to decline. How will the world feed itself this year? Limit One is the new global mantra for 2020.

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#cropshortages #fertilizer #virtualshield #plantations #foodsupply #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution
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*** Today's Story Links ***
Palm oil spikes 5% as Malaysian plantations shut down for two weeks https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/...
US Wheat Associates price report https://www.uswheat.org/wp-content/up...
ANTARCTICA JUST SET ITS COLDEST MARCH TEMPERATURE ON RECORD: A “GLOBAL WARMING” DESTROYING -75.3C (-103.5F) https://electroverse.net/antarctica-j...
THE NORTHERN HEMISPHERE IS HAVING ONE OF ITS SNOWIEST WINTERS SINCE RECORDS BEGAN IN 1979 https://electroverse.net/the-northern...
1870 Locust infestation USA https://youtu.be/To48K5E4ULM
Could A Locust Plague of Biblical Proportions Occur In The U.S.? https://strangesounds.org/2020/03/loc...
Exports of Fertilizers from China https://tradingeconomics.com/china/ex...
https://www.ers.usda.gov/data-product...
China’s farmers fear food shortages after restrictions https://chinaeconomicreview.com/china...
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*** Video & Audio Content ***
Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org

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Keywords
changesearthcoolingextremeglobalwarmingweatheranimalclimatechangeadapt2030extremeweathergrandsolarminimumanomalieseddyglobalwarmingclimatecrisiscosmicraysdaviddubyneeconomiccrisis
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