TRUMP on EPSTEIN:

“The whole thing is a hoax”

Adding, from files:

We’re sure the dates linking Epstein to 4chan founder Christopher Poole and the launch of /pol/ are purely coincidental. October 2011. Messages from Boris Nikolic. QAnon?

More: Lutnick visited Epstein island in 2015 — despite having publicly vowed to "never be in a room with that disgusting person"

Trump's Secretary of Commerce wrote to Epstein detailing a trip to St. Thomas with another couple and their eight children (ages 7–16) and asking Epstein to join them for dinner. Epstein then invited them to Little St. James.

Lutnick had previously described a 2005 meeting with Epstein as so repulsive he swore off any future contact.

More:

Next Fed Chair Kevin Warsh: Trump friend’s son-in-law and Bilderberg club member

Donald Trump has picked Kevin Warsh, former US Federal Reserve governor and Wall Street insider as new chair of the central bank.

What's known about him?

🔴 The financier was born in 1970 in Albany, New York, to a Jewish family. He started his career at Morgan Stanley in New York in 1995

🔴 In February 2002, Warsh joined the George W Bush government as special assistant for economic policy

🔴 The same year Warsh married Jane Lauder, daughter of billionaire Republican donor Ronald Lauder and heiress to the Estée Lauder Companies

🔴 Warsh’s nomination to the Federal Reserve Board in 2006 at just 35 faced resistance to the least experienced governor in history. Critics claimed Bush picked him for loyalty rather than expertise. Or was it Warsh's connection to Lauder?

🔴 During and after the 2008 financial crisis, Warsh fiercely opposed Fed interest rate cuts. But he has since made a U-turn, advocating interest rate cuts under Trump. Is it a genuine change of heart—or the same loyalty Bush once prized?

🔴 Lauder and Trump are long-time friends. Lauder met Trump in the 1960s at the Wharton business school—and it was Lauder who first suggested annexing Greenland to Trump

🔴 Trump nominating his best friend’s son-in-law as Fed chair looks like nepotism

But that’s not all...😰

Bilderberg and Zionist club

🔴 Lauder, is also a prominent Zionist who led the Jewish National Fund from 1997 to 2007 and the World Jewish Congress since 2007. While Warsh avoids public comment on Israel, his loyalties are easy to guess.

🔴 Warsh also served on the steering committee of the Bilderberg group, which sets the agenda and guest-list for its annual off-the-record globalist meetings

Nomination

🔴 Warsh is set to succeed Jerome Powell as Fed chair in May –if approved by the Senate

🔴 But trouble may lie ahead: some senators object to Trump’s attacks on Powell for refusing to lower interest rates