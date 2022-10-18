Crime of the Century?! | Liberty Hour

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How do we protect ourselves? Can we keep our children safe?In this episode of Liberty Hour, Alex Newman exposes the outrageous statements made by Albert Bourla, the CEO of a big jab company, on Twitter.
To see this full episode of Liberty Hour, go to:
https://bit.ly/3s2DbPu
Full episodes of Liberty Hour are at www.AMPNews.us!