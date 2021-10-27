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Beginning to Reveal the Truth about Jesus
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40 views • October 27, 2021
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Through this series, Master Lama Rasaji explains that as he is revealing the Truth about Jesus, we learn that He is MORE amazing than we’ve been told and this gives us MORE reasons to be motivated to follow Him.
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🌎 Connect with Patriots in Your Area at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
Through this series, Master Lama Rasaji explains that as he is revealing the Truth about Jesus, we learn that He is MORE amazing than we’ve been told and this gives us MORE reasons to be motivated to follow Him.
Follow MPN On
👉 YouTube https://www.youtube.com/mypatriotsnetwork
👉 Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MyPatriotsNetwork/
👉 Telegram https://t.me/mypatriotsnetwork/
👉 Instagram https://www.instagram.com/my.patriots.network/
👉 My Patriots Network https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/channels/
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