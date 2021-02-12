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Otis, Adams, Dickinson: The Massachusetts Circular Letter
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80 views • February 12, 2021
After John Dickinson urged them to take action in response to the Townshend Acts of 1767, James Otis, Jr. and Samuel Adams drafted the Massachusetts Circular Letter, which was sent to the other colonies - and London - on Feb 11, 1768. What transpired before, during and after is a little-known - but incredibly important - part of the march towards independence.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: February 12, 2021
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: February 12, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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