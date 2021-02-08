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Media Driven Disconnect
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11 views • February 08, 2021
Have you taken a step back in the past year to observe the people are you? You might find some carrying on and conversing with people and others stricken in fear, dodging any person who has come remotely close to them. Does it make you wonder - are these thoughts that are driving them into fear truly their own? The answer is quit easy - most of time, no they are not.
Technology and media as done a fantastic job amplifying the feelings of trauma, anxiety and safety. Day 7 discusses the importance of how and why you need to disconnect to reconnect. The answers to how you truly feel may surprise you! You may even make new choices...choices that will benefit YOU.
Day seven - Romans 8:35
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Technology and media as done a fantastic job amplifying the feelings of trauma, anxiety and safety. Day 7 discusses the importance of how and why you need to disconnect to reconnect. The answers to how you truly feel may surprise you! You may even make new choices...choices that will benefit YOU.
Day seven - Romans 8:35
SHOP Natural Skincare: https://www.ourlemongrassspa.com/23655/
Order my Memoir: http://bit.ly/JustBeMemoirLindsay
Website: https://lindsaymariegibson.com/ (FREE monthly newsletter bringing latest episodes, blogs and exclusive holistic mental and body healing tips)
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/authorlinds...
Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@authorlinds...
Gab: https://gab.com/authorlindsaygibson
Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdo5nr-media-driven-disconnect.html
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