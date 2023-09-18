The Path To Enlightenment Is Paved Through Hell with Martin Armstrong 17Sep23

Interview: The Path To Enlightenment Is Paved Through Hell with Martin Armstrong
According to Legendary Economic Forecaster Martin Armstrong, his predictive-model computer Socrates shows that by 2032 the world will look dramatically different than it does today. Peace, enlightenment, and even a Renaissance-era may emerge but, unfortunately a painful path must be traveled first. Martin joins the Outer Limits of Inner Truth to discuss the latest news on CBDC's (how / when we can expect them to appear), World War 3, and other future predictions.https://www.outerlimitsradio.com/martinpath/
***Video attached to audio for something to look at while listening.
Note: To find the exact cyclical day Revolution/Civil War dates--multiply 365 to non-leap year's last three digits to get the Julian Date, look it up.
