The collusion between the International Human Rights Organizations and totalitarian countries has resulted countries like China losing their human rights and protection for a long time.

2022.09.13 The collusion between the International Human Rights Organizations and totalitarian countries has resulted the people of China, Russia, North Korea, Iraq and other countries in losing their human rights and protection for a long time. It also has taken America and the Western world more than 10 years to confront with the hope to bring back the real supervision and fairness of human rights in the International Human Rights Organizations.
