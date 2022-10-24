Create New Account
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. What Christians Can Do With Halloween
39 views
US Sports Radio
Published a month ago

With all of the mess going on in the world Warriors Of Light, the last thing that we followers of Christ need is to stress about what to do this coming Halloween.


Aren't you tired of trying to hide from your neighbors all evening while so many kids and adults seemingly having a good, fun, time.


The good news is that there are plenty of Christ-like alternatives to this pagan celebration. Watch today's show to learn that with God, you always have options. Enjoy!


