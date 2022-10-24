The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. What Christians Can Do With Halloween

With all of the mess going on in the world Warriors Of Light, the last thing that we followers of Christ need is to stress about what to do this coming Halloween.





Aren't you tired of trying to hide from your neighbors all evening while so many kids and adults seemingly having a good, fun, time.





The good news is that there are plenty of Christ-like alternatives to this pagan celebration. Watch today's show to learn that with God, you always have options. Enjoy!





Support the show. Give us a like, subscribe, rumble, and follow.

Get the tunes and swag you love

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub





Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will also be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg





The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio.

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen





Inspirational clip from:

Bible Flock Box

https://bit.ly/3eXbuVF



