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Confessions of Jewish Zionist
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165 views • December 31, 2019
The New World Order is run at the top by Satan and those who hate Jesus Christ.
Listen to their own words and decide for yourself.
- I am a Christian. I love all people including my enemies as Jesus commanded. However, the people running America and the world absolutely TERRIFY ME and this video shows why.
Listen to their own words and decide for yourself.
- I am a Christian. I love all people including my enemies as Jesus commanded. However, the people running America and the world absolutely TERRIFY ME and this video shows why.
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