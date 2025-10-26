VTP (20251030 S3EOctSpecial16) BooksWeeks-3-4 Kat Sterling Finding Success In Life BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3EOctSpecial16) Hope Isn’t A Strategy, But Coffee Might Be
[BOOKS / AUTHORS Weeks - Week 3 sub-episode 4 (Thu. 20251030)]
We dive into how a painful layoff turned into a finished book, a wellness startup, and a sharper mindset built on action over wishful thinking. The talk blends faith, prevention, and practical steps to win by doing the simple things most people skip.