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Walter Veith - The Book Of Hebrews: Substance & Shadow - Chapter 6: Falling Away
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27 views • November 18, 2021
In Chapter 6 Paul warns about the consequences of falling away. How should we understand these admonishments and how do we reconcile them with the mercy of God? Faith, hope and love are the three great attributes that will guide us safely into the eternal harbour.
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