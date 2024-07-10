US Sports Track & Field Feat. Yaroslava Mahuchikh breaks 37-YEAR-OLD World Record in high jump

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube.

Drew Fucci- Fundamentals of the High Jump

https://bit.ly/HighJumpFundamentals

Discover the strategies and techniques to a perfect bar clearance in this substantial discussion by Coach Drew Fucci.

Coach Drew Fucci was a former world-class decathlete and the 1990 NCAA Decathlon Champion.

https://bit.ly/HighJumpFundamentals





On today's show we have an outstanding Jumper and middle distance runner from across the pond. And a world record breaking jump from Diamond League women's action. Enjoy!





Video credits:

College Track & Field Recruiting Video - Fall 2025 - Meike Lahuis - Slamstox

Download @

Apple - https://apple.co/3UMg7Us

Slamstox B.V.

@slamstox

https://www.youtube.com/@slamstox





Yaroslava Mahuchikh breaks 37-YEAR-OLD World Record in high jump | Diamond League Paris | NBC Sports

