US Sports Track & Field Feat. Yaroslava Mahuchikh breaks 37-YEAR-OLD World Record in high jump
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
77 views • 9 months ago

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube.

Featured course:

Drew Fucci- Fundamentals of the High Jump

https://bit.ly/HighJumpFundamentals

Reach new heights with our high jump e-course!

Discover the strategies and techniques to a perfect bar clearance in this substantial discussion by Coach Drew Fucci.

Coach Drew Fucci was a former world-class decathlete and the 1990 NCAA Decathlon Champion.

Learn more and start jumping out of the building today!

https://bit.ly/HighJumpFundamentals


On today's show we have an outstanding Jumper and middle distance runner from across the pond. And a world record breaking jump from Diamond League women's action. Enjoy!


Video credits:

College Track & Field Recruiting Video - Fall 2025 - Meike Lahuis - Slamstox

Do you want to become a student-athlete in the US?


This is a very important and life-changing decision. You can become a student-athlete only once in your life and your career in the States will be the stepping stone for anything you decide to do after college. Therefore, we believe that an excellent preparation is absolutely necessary. The process to become a student-athlete is complicated, takes time and most of all is an important aspect of your final choice for a university.


Slamstox designed this app specifically to help future student-athletes manage their recruiting process. The app is free of charge for every Slamstox athlete and can be used for 35 different sports.

Download @

Apple - https://apple.co/3UMg7Us

Slamstox B.V.

@slamstox

https://www.youtube.com/@slamstox


Yaroslava Mahuchikh breaks 37-YEAR-OLD World Record in high jump | Diamond League Paris | NBC Sports

Get Olympic Ready with the NBC Sports app

https://apple.co/3xD3Fey

https://amzn.to/4cFwPvh


Cool Sports, Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

Keywords
high jumpfieldtrackandsprintprospectncaa track2024 olympicsolympic high jump
