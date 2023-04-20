China Is Under Homo capensis Cult-Control... USA is the Luciferian Target

source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0CjXkb99Z4





The Luciferians masters are telling their brainchip-puppets to warn the USA expecting no-one will listen to a nobody-preacher: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4ynzbUrvNSjS/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/20EVwzSU1vtr/





USA military made to appear aggressive by masonic-media: https://www.bitchute.com/video/rwPtzoY0E2vL/





NATO practicing invasion tactics: https://www.bitchute.com/video/zwDmDqNArebV/





The citizens who want to work for the Communist Luciferian government must sign an agreement to not believe in any idea of a Creator-God. Then they are brainchipped into their hivemind-collective along with the Freemasons, Eastern-Stars, Rosicrucians, Scientologists, Mormons, Iehova Witnesses, who run the USA and Western Civilization's governments.



The brainchipped-Luicferians are the human-monsters conducting the Covid-19 genocide or (Satan's Sheep Slaughter) conspiracy around the entire world.



Chinese who join the anti-religious Communist work-force will be used by Homo capensis to invade and subdue any non-Communist country. USA is the first country that will have China's military invading the country as exposed by one of the brainchip-puppet-preachers: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4ynzbUrvNSjS/

The Luciferians like to tell the sheeple what they will be doing to sheep before they actually do it.



Homo capensis commands the "voice of god" weapon within all the bamboozled Christians who obliviously become brainchip-puppets-preachers.

Here is my list of brainchip-puppet who are exposing the truth and then can be used as Judas Goats... but "Celestial" is still developing a truth reputation at this time.

Fritz Springmeier

Jonathan Kleck

Jan @ XtremeRealityCheck

SJWellFire

and Celestial... preaching her Homo capensis "Master's Voice" of god weapon covertly implanted into her skull by the USA Medical Mafia(Freemasons).







The Freemasons in politics, police and military will silently leave the doors to North America wide open for the Communist invasion as Celestial is quietly warning you is the NWO Agenda for 2020-2030.



https://www.bitchute.com/video/hmZEzklsjtQ6/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y1WDAAKXjVQ8/



https://www.bitchute.com/video/wCW8d7tMNhV9/

The same voice of god weapon within Celestial's head is commanding the A.i.Luiciferian-army of traitors selling-out our Homo sapiens species.

If you go along with the Freemasons to get along with their NWO-takeover then your species will go extinct by bowing down to their A.i. technology.

The way to stop their NWO takeover is to stop the secret microwave hivemind communications. https://www.bitchute.com/video/I6icy0uZVv5b/