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HIV Research Pioneer Luc Montagnier Warns Vaccines Are Causing New Pandemic
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210 views • May 25, 2021
TRUNEWS - 25 May 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall provides the latest in the global response to the COVID plandemic, including bribing kids with free ice cream if they take the vaccine. The team also looks at a recent interview with Nobel Prize winner AIDS pioneer Luc Montagnier, who passionately argues that the RNA vaccine is creating mutant variants meant to produce extreme symptoms and death.
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall provides the latest in the global response to the COVID plandemic, including bribing kids with free ice cream if they take the vaccine. The team also looks at a recent interview with Nobel Prize winner AIDS pioneer Luc Montagnier, who passionately argues that the RNA vaccine is creating mutant variants meant to produce extreme symptoms and death.
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