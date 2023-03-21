InfoWars - Robert Barnes - Trump Indictment Explained - Court Rules JP Morgan Chase Can be Sued by US Virgin Islands Over Jeffrey Epstein Trafficking - 3-20-2023

Robert Barnes of https://vivabarneslaw.locals.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show as the news broke that a recent court ruling will allow J.P. Morgan Chase to be sued by the Virgin Islands over Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking.
Learn more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/virgin-islands-ag-fired-days-after-filing-lawsuit-accusing-jp-morgan-chase-of-protecting-jeffrey-epstein/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/us-virgin-islands-sues-jpmorgan-chase-for-pulling-the-levers-of-epstein-island-sex-trafficking-covering-it-up/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/us-virgin-islands-sues-jpmorgan-chase-claims-bank-pulling-the-levers-of-epstein-trafficking-network/
