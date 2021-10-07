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CHP Talks: Every Vote Counts! Standing Up For Life!
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55 views • October 07, 2021
October 7, 2021: Rod speaks with Angelina Ireland, President of the Delta Hospice Society, regarding the recent Special General Meeting of the DHS and the next steps toward creating a stronger society, passionately committed to providing true palliative care, untainted by the threat of euthanasia. Join the DHS before October 22, 2021 to be able to vote at the upcoming virtual AGM. deltahospice.org or 1-800-232-1589
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FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
Watch all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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