💥Trump twists like a pretzel while US strategy sinks into the abyss - Col. Douglas Macgregor, to Daniel Davis, clip 2

💥 Trump twists like a pretzel while US strategy sinks into the abyss — Macgregor



Former senior adviser to the US Defense Secretary Col. Douglas Macgregor says trying to follow Trump’s Iran policy is enough to cause “an acute case of schizophrenia.”



💬 "What this man does brilliantly, let's give him credit is manipulate the markets," Macgregor stressed.



⚠️ Meanwhile, the bill is coming due.



📉 Macgregor warned that the Iran war is driving inflation higher, oil markets are being artificially managed, and the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve could be drained in about 60 days.



💬 “We're going to watch the global economy shrink by an estimated 36%. Just for referential purposes, the Great Depression reduced the world economy by 20%."



🏆 Trump finally made history — a 300-year stupidity award from Macgregor.

Adding, Macgregor also said on another clip:

No one in their right mind would attack Iran: ex-Pentagon Adviser



If a rational calculus had been in play, the United States would never have unleashed war against Iran, says former senior advisor to the US Secretary of Defense, Douglas MacGregor.



💬 “No one in their right mind would have done so, for all the reasons that we're seeing right now. So, emotion triumphed over reason, that's why we're in this war.”



