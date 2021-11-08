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RAPTURE & RESURRECTION HAPPEN AROUND THE SAME TIME!!
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50 views • November 08, 2021
The REEL TRUTH behind 1 Thessalonians 4:13-17. When the Lord returns, the dead in Christ rise first, before other believers who are still alive on the Earth at the time are raptured. This corresponds to the first resurrection. When you cross-reference Revelation 20:4-6 you see that this first resurrection includes those who lose their lives in faith during the Great Tribulation. In other words, the rapture of the church HAS to happen AFTER the Great Tribulation.
Check out some powerful videos on my channel, A Voice in the Desert: https://bit.ly/Voice-in-the-Desert
Check out some powerful videos on my channel, A Voice in the Desert: https://bit.ly/Voice-in-the-Desert
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