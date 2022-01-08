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Trump Reveals Why U.S. Has Descended Into Communism In Tell-All Interview
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441 views • January 08, 2022
Joe Hoft from The Gateway Pundit reports, Former President Donald Trump sat down with One America’s Christina Bobb for an exclusive interview this week. When asked about his opinion of the current administration, President Trump went off on Joe Biden.
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