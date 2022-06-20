Don't IGNORE What They're Doing - Follow The Fucking Money! [19.06.2022]

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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"People Have To Know What Is Going On!" | Jordan Peterson (2022)https://youtu.be/spyGJIAg0mY





Don't Ignore What They're Doing





Special Thanks To Lex Fredman & Richard Wolff

https://www.youtube.com/c/LexClips/vi...





Footage licensed through Storyblocks.com

Music licensed through Audioblocks.com





3,180 views Jun 19, 2022

Johnny Bigger

134K subscribers

https://youtu.be/rHtSTlwd6tY

https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnnyBigger