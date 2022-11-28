John Lennon on government targets

⁣.from the Dick Cavett Show. The government was targeting him because they were afraid. ..wish he were here today. People..look up the New World Order! Get involved and resist!



Our society is run by insane people for insane objectives. I think we're being run by maniacs for maniacal ends and I think I'm liable to be put away as insane for expressing that. That's what's insane about it. -John Lennon



"Listen, if anything happens to Yoko and me, it was not an accident." -- John Lennon



⁣“Evil preaches tolerance until it is dominant, then it tries to silence good.”

— Charles J. Chaput



"Dictatorship naturally arises out of democracy, and the most aggravated form of tyranny and slavery out of the most extreme liberty." – Plato



⁣Terrorism: ~ Method of government by inspiring terror by acts of brutality and savagery.

The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians



⁣"Countless people will hate the =NWO New World Order and will die protesting against it." G. Wells. the. New World Order (1939)

