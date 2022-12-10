Create New Account
Brunson Case, Brazil, Election Fraud, Trump, Twitter, and More!
Renegade Media
Published 15 hours ago |

It's our Friday Round-up and today I want to update you on a few things:

1- The Brunson case now with SCOTUS

2- Latest from Brazil and what is likely to happen next

3- News from the fraudulent midterm elections in AZ

4- The flood of disclosure from Twitter and what it could mean for other social media properties.

5- The case for kicking President Trump off Twitter.. it was deeper than you think

And more!

Keywords
trumpfbiscotustwitterelectionsazbrunsonkari lake

