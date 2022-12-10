Brunson Case, Brazil, Election Fraud, Trump, Twitter, and More!

It's our Friday Round-up and today I want to update you on a few things:
1- The Brunson case now with SCOTUS
2- Latest from Brazil and what is likely to happen next
3- News from the fraudulent midterm elections in AZ
4- The flood of disclosure from Twitter and what it could mean for other social media properties.
5- The case for kicking President Trump off Twitter.. it was deeper than you think
And more!
To watch replays of the Truth-a-Thon: https://renegademedianews.com/truth-a-thon/
Please support our channel by subscribing and sharing our videos with your friends and followers!
Join our FREE Club for Patriots! https://www.RenegadeMediaNews.com
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/renegademedia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.