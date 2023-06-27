Skyfall 2023: For Such A Time As This by Lt. Col. Theresa Long, MD

Session #8 of the Skyfall 2023 Conference.
Dr. Theresa Long is an Army Aerospace Medicine Specialist in Fort Rucker, Alabama. In this video, she shares her medical insight into the Covid-19 vaccination and its horrendous side effects, including death.
