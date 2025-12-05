© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥Russian Paratroopers destroy enemy equipment and infantry advancing towards Sumy
On the Sumy direction, paratroopers of the Ryzan 137th Air Assault Regiment are tracking military equipment, infantry, howitzers, and heavy drone-bombers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Sumy region, and then destroy them, supporting the advance of our storm groups.
@Slavyangrad