© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Crisis-Conclusion: Sasek proclaims new regulations!
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • August 22, 2021
Hundreds of thousands of videos by investigative journalists have just been deleted in our own countries in violation of human rights and in destructive ignorance. (...) Or the facts about the current hybrid warfare. They are all on the table. The criminal perpetrators enjoy full immunity from any prosecution. (...) How could it ever come to this, I ask here, that the very worst of the people's pests have 100 per cent immunity from prosecution. (...) It is necessary to convene multilateral world tribunals with genuinely independent entities. (...) Whenever, wherever and by whomsoever a nationwide or even global epidemic, pand emic or the like is declared - from that very moment on, no human being may enrich himself from this crisis or even expand his position of power until the crisis is revoked.
✓ www.kla.tv/19633
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
✓ www.kla.tv/19633
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.