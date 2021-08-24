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DOCTOR’S TAKE ON SCHOOL MANDATE MADNESS
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180 views • August 24, 2021
DOCTOR’S TAKE ON SCHOOL MANDATE MADNESS
The passionate debate over students forced to mask up in school has made school board meetings across the country pressure cookers. Del gets a unique perspective from Psychiatrist, mom, and School Board Member, Stefani Reinhold about how to effectively create change within your schools.
#DrStefaniReinhold #SchoolBoard #MaskMandate #MasksInSchools #SchoolBoardMeeting #DISD #ChildrenSpeak #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW229
POSTED: August 24, 2021
The passionate debate over students forced to mask up in school has made school board meetings across the country pressure cookers. Del gets a unique perspective from Psychiatrist, mom, and School Board Member, Stefani Reinhold about how to effectively create change within your schools.
#DrStefaniReinhold #SchoolBoard #MaskMandate #MasksInSchools #SchoolBoardMeeting #DISD #ChildrenSpeak #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW229
POSTED: August 24, 2021
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