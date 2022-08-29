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Transhumanism, AI, and the Vax - Ep.18 The 100
Beauty for Ashes Show
Beauty for Ashes Show
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50 views • August 29, 2022

“Blood must have blood” – the line made famous in the show The 100 has a much deeper meaning than most realize. Join us for Take #18, in our Hollywood Decode series with Vicki O’Brien as we take another deep dive into the shot The 100 and what they are showing us! From depopulation to mind control, the deep state has been using Hollywood as their mouthpiece.  We dive into the CW show, The 100 as we point out how the enemy uses plots and storylines to desensitize the population, devalue human life, create a visual for segregation among different people groups, and slowly subvert a generation based on the enemies plans, to kill, steal, and destroy.
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Ep. 18 - Linking Transhumanism, AI, and The Vax

The Guardian Article - Google LaMDA Self Intelligent AI system https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jun/14/labelling-googles-lamda-chatbot-as-sentient-is-fanciful-but-its-very-human-to-be-taken-in-by-machines

Dr Laura Sanger - Nephilim
The Roots of the Federal Reserve
https://bigfooteruption.com/eruption-cave/creating-bigfoot-rx/creating-bigfoot-1-0/giants/nephilim/laura-sanger-nephilim-agenda/

Journal Frontiers in NeuroScience - nanobot reports 2019 Human Cloud Brain Interface Project

Nature Reigns Link - Detox Metal - *Purchase MDX - advanced magnetic detox here - https://naturereigns.com/products/advanced-mdx-metal-toxin-detox
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2 Cor 5:14-21
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2+Corinthians+4%3A14-21&version=NIV

Keywords
aitranshumanismbeauty for ashesgreat resetthe 100the vaxrelevant entertainmenthollywood decodevicki obrientania joytake 18
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