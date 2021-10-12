Hope New Zealand

Dedicated to the tens of thousands of Kiwis who have been unable to return to their home for many months and with little outlook or certainty for when that will change.



This video is NOT monetised by its creators. And YouTube will channel any revenue that it raises through their advertising systems to the publishers and owners of the rights to this wonderful song.



The creators are grateful to the following contributors for the video and photo elements:



Video by RODNAE Productions from Pexels Video by Kampus Production from Pexels Video by Joash from Pexels Video by Corey Dupree from Pexels Video by olia danilevich from Pexels Video by Yan Krukov from Pexels Video by Ron Lach from Pexels Video by Marc Mueller from Pexels Video by Kelly Lacy from Pexels Video by cottonbro from Pexels Video by Denys Gromov from Pexels Video by Allan Mas from Pexels Video by ROMAN ODINTSOV from Pexels Video by Luis Quintero from Pexels Video by Wendy Wei from Pexels Video by Mati Mango from Pexels Video by Eve from Pexels Video by Suraphat Nuea-on from Pexels Video by ANTHONY SHKRABA production from Pexels Video by Alena Darmel from Pexels Video by Koen Kooreman from Pexels Video by New Zealand from Pexels Video by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels Video by Deeana Creates from Pexels Photo by MART PRODUCTION from Pexels Photo by Tobias Rom from Pexels Photo by Adi Coco from Pexels Photo by Tara Winstead from Pexels Photo by Marc Majam from Pexels Photo by Lynnelle Richardson from Pexels Photo by Shayla from Pexels Photo by furkanvari from Pexels Video by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels Video by Tima Miroshnichenko from Pexels Video by Edmond Dantès from Pexels Photo by brotiN biswaS from Pexels Photo by Suzy Hazelwood from Pexels Video by Nicole Michalou from Pexels Video by Askar Abayev from Pexels Video by Nicola Barts from Pexels Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels Photo by Mikhail Nilov from Pexels Photo by Markus Winkler from Pexels Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels Video by Marcus Trübendörfer from Pexels Video by Michelle Leman from Pexels Photo by Disha Sheta from Pexels Photo by Yelena Odintsova from Pexels