A Hard Night In Ukraine

A hard night! – Zelensky said commenting on another massive strike by Russian forces on military and energy facilities throughout Ukraine, which took place at night on March 9.

According to the Ukrainian President, targets in Kiev, Kirovograd, Dnepropetrovsk, Odessa, Kharkiv, Zaporozhye, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia regions were hit.

According to him, both critical infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were damaged, and there were victims. However, no evidences and more exact information were provided.

In various regions throughout the country, the communication, as well as energy and water supply were interrupted. Train traffic was also delayed.

The Ukrainian energy company DTEK confirmed that at least three thermal power plants were damaged. According to statements by Ukrainian officials, critical infrastructure facilities suffered significant damage in Kiev, Odessa and Kharkiv regions.

The mayor of Kiev reported explosions in the Goloseevsky and Svyatoshinsky districts of the capital.

One of the targets was the Kiev CHP-5. Previously, this energy infrastructure facility had already been hit, but the CHP continued to function. Judging by the footage shared by the local residents, the engine and the boiler rooms, where the key equipment necessary for the operation of the facility is located, were hit by Russian missiles.

The Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, claimed that among others, 6 Russian Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched missiles were used simultaneously during the attack on the territory of Ukraine.

If confirmed, today’s attack could mark the most massive use of hypersonic Kinzhal missiles during the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. Previously, only a couple of them have been reportedly launched during a single missile attack.

Since the Ukrainian air defense has no capabilities to intercept these missiles, most likely, all of the Russian hypersonic missiles successfully reached their targets.

