Reptoid Gang Stalking and The Lion Here

I exposed reptilian shapeshifters in video and became gang stalked by the Los Angeles police departs and government goons, buzzing me with helicopters, police cars, directed energy weapons, and limiting the reach of my social media accounts to keep their reptilian existence a secret. Then some future earth talk.





Keep this channel on the air, go:

http://freeourworld.org/index.html





or:

Richard Bruce

P.O. Box 8671

Calabasas, CA 91372

USA





Alternate Video Sites:





https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce

https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce

(This channel) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos