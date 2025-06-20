BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Iranian Strike on Beersheba, Israel
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
104 views • 21 hours ago

Iranian Strike on Beersheba📝

In the morning, the Iranians carried out a strike with several ballistic missiles and suicide drones on Israel. One of the impacts was in Beersheba in the southern part of the country: the munition fell on the territory of the Gav-Yam Negev Technopark.

According to Israeli media reports, 18 people were injured. Several buildings were also damaged. Notably, this technology park is located near the Soroka Medical Center, which was attacked just yesterday.

🖍According to yesterday's statement by Iranian government publications on the strike on "Soroka", the park's territory houses the headquarters of the Israel Defense Forces' C4I (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence) and an intelligence center.

🚩Indeed, a campus of the IDF's Signal and IT Corps is located nearby, as directly stated on the official website of the Gav-Yam Negev Advanced Center. The Iranians likely targeted this facility.

❗️For the Iranian command, this target is quite legitimate given the proximity of military facilities. It also serves as good evidence that the Israeli "Iron Dome" is not omnipotent and can indeed misfire.

#Iran #Israel.

⭐️@rybar

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
