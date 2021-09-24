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CHINA'S WARNING TO AUSTRALIA: YOU ARE NOW A TARGET
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50 views • September 24, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, China is making sure that it is clearly upset with Australia, making sure that it understands that it is now a target in light of the new nuclear alliance with the US and the UK. New York state is looking to import foreign workers to replace those healthcare professionals who refuse the jab. Officials at the FDA are talking about blow darts and drone shots to deliver the vaccine to those that resist.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/chinas-warning-to-australia-you-are-now-a-target
In our final segment, Rick talks about Luke 21, and how believers should be prepared and living in righteousness as we move toward the Final Day.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (9/23/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/chinas-warning-to-australia-you-are-now-a-target
In our final segment, Rick talks about Luke 21, and how believers should be prepared and living in righteousness as we move toward the Final Day.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (9/23/21)
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