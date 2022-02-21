© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BAIT-AND-SWITCH IS THE NAME OF THE GAME, PEOPLE!
Follow
0
Share
Report
123 views • February 21, 2022
From JSF: If you are NOT vaxxed, this is good for a really good chuckle.
It will only depress the vaxxed though. If you are vaxxed, you got conned and the progress of that con job is fully shown.
https://twitter.com/CartlandDavid/status/1495412605669810180 - I always give credit
From VfB: My mom was almost the victim of a bait-and-switch scam, and if she was stupid, I may have never seen her again...but her lesson taught me a long time ago to always be satisfied with the bird in your hand; let the two in the bush, stay in the bush.
If someone is cajoling you to trade those two birds for your one...ASK WHAT IT IS THEY HOPE TO GAIN
BOOM💥
Remember the scene in the Matrix with the spoon?
There is no spoon
THERE IS NO PANDEMIC🤯
It will only depress the vaxxed though. If you are vaxxed, you got conned and the progress of that con job is fully shown.
https://twitter.com/CartlandDavid/status/1495412605669810180 - I always give credit
From VfB: My mom was almost the victim of a bait-and-switch scam, and if she was stupid, I may have never seen her again...but her lesson taught me a long time ago to always be satisfied with the bird in your hand; let the two in the bush, stay in the bush.
If someone is cajoling you to trade those two birds for your one...ASK WHAT IT IS THEY HOPE TO GAIN
BOOM💥
Remember the scene in the Matrix with the spoon?
There is no spoon
THERE IS NO PANDEMIC🤯
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.