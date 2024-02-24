Mike, DeAnna, Alex, IT WAS THE SUN

Logic should prevail in determining cause of SEVERAL system outages at the same as Solar Flairs. What's not being told on Main stream news, is that it also took out a Sun Monitoring Satellite AT THE SAME TIME! Must have been a hacker.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.