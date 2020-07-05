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EL GRANO DEL SISTEMA 337: LA VENGANZA SERA TERRIBLE (Resubido acá)
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38 views • July 05, 2020
Excelente informe de la mano de Javier Ordoñez.
TAPA DE THE ECONOMIST 1:34
LA BIBLIA DEL NUEVO ORDEN MUNDIAL 2:06
LA POLICIA DEL NUEVO ORDEN MUNDIAL 5:50
ESTAMOS ENFRENTANDO CUADROS CLINICOS QUE HACE TREINTA AÑOS NO VEÍAMOS 16:29
LOS NUMEROS DEL COVID 19 EN ARGENTINA 19:32
DENUNCIA EN TUCUMAN 20:17
PRUEBA DEL OXIGENO 31:24
LOS CONEJILLOS DE INDIAS 33:58
VACUNA COVID; DAÑO GENETICO IRREVERSIBLE 35:33
ENCUENTRO DE 160 MEDICOS 38:34
NADIE HA MUERTO POR CORONAVIRUS 40:25
EL CORONAVIRUS ESTA MUERTO 44:29
HOSPITAL SOLANO EN QUILMES 45:51
GEORGE FLOYD MURIO DE UNA SOBREDOSIS 46:41
QUE PASA CON BLACK LIVER MATTER? 48:47
ENFRENTAMIENTOS EN EL CAMPO 50:46
CONCLUSIONES 59:30
TAPA DE THE ECONOMIST 1:34
LA BIBLIA DEL NUEVO ORDEN MUNDIAL 2:06
LA POLICIA DEL NUEVO ORDEN MUNDIAL 5:50
ESTAMOS ENFRENTANDO CUADROS CLINICOS QUE HACE TREINTA AÑOS NO VEÍAMOS 16:29
LOS NUMEROS DEL COVID 19 EN ARGENTINA 19:32
DENUNCIA EN TUCUMAN 20:17
PRUEBA DEL OXIGENO 31:24
LOS CONEJILLOS DE INDIAS 33:58
VACUNA COVID; DAÑO GENETICO IRREVERSIBLE 35:33
ENCUENTRO DE 160 MEDICOS 38:34
NADIE HA MUERTO POR CORONAVIRUS 40:25
EL CORONAVIRUS ESTA MUERTO 44:29
HOSPITAL SOLANO EN QUILMES 45:51
GEORGE FLOYD MURIO DE UNA SOBREDOSIS 46:41
QUE PASA CON BLACK LIVER MATTER? 48:47
ENFRENTAMIENTOS EN EL CAMPO 50:46
CONCLUSIONES 59:30
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