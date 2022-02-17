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Open science sessions: Coronavirus, propaganda and states of fear
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30 views • February 17, 2022
PANDA, February 17, 2022
15 December 2021 - Dr. Colin Alexander is Senior Lecturer in Political Communications within the School of Arts and Humanities at Nottingham Trent University. His research interests cover areas such as political propaganda – particularly global trends in information flows, diplomacy and public diplomacy, East Asian and Asia-Pacific international relations and moral philosophy.
For more info, go to https://www.ntu.ac.uk/staff-profiles/arts-humanities/colin-alexander
PANDA’s internal weekly Open Science Sessions provide an opportunity for science, research and policy to be presented by various leading international experts in a variety of diverse fields. These sessions lead to fascinating open discussions and debate and allow our scientists to broaden their understanding and inspire new ideas.
15 December 2021 - Dr. Colin Alexander is Senior Lecturer in Political Communications within the School of Arts and Humanities at Nottingham Trent University. His research interests cover areas such as political propaganda – particularly global trends in information flows, diplomacy and public diplomacy, East Asian and Asia-Pacific international relations and moral philosophy.
For more info, go to https://www.ntu.ac.uk/staff-profiles/arts-humanities/colin-alexander
PANDA’s internal weekly Open Science Sessions provide an opportunity for science, research and policy to be presented by various leading international experts in a variety of diverse fields. These sessions lead to fascinating open discussions and debate and allow our scientists to broaden their understanding and inspire new ideas.
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