BREAKING! MTG: President Trump Will Be The Next Speaker
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene https://twitter.com/RepMTG joins The Alex jones Show to talk about how to support the nomination of former President Donald Trump for Speaker of the House.

Visit https://house.gov/representatives/ now to find your representative and voice your opinion!

Learn more here:

https://www.infowars.com/posts/mtg-makes-case-for-trump-to-be-speaker-as-nomination-gains-momentum-trump-responds/


https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-rep-mtg-explains-why-donald-trump-should-be-next-house-speaker/


https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-mccarthy-ousted-as-speaker-of-the-house/


