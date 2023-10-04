BREAKING! MTG: President Trump Will Be The Next Speaker

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene https://twitter.com/RepMTG joins The Alex jones Show to talk about how to support the nomination of former President Donald Trump for Speaker of the House.
Visit https://house.gov/representatives/ now to find your representative and voice your opinion!
Learn more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/mtg-makes-case-for-trump-to-be-speaker-as-nomination-gains-momentum-trump-responds/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-rep-mtg-explains-why-donald-trump-should-be-next-house-speaker/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-mccarthy-ousted-as-speaker-of-the-house/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.