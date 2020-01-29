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Greta Thunberg exposed as a creation of Powerful Marxists, Soros-backed NGO's, Al Gore & More (MIRRORED)
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60 views • January 29, 2020
Greta Thunberg exposed as a creation of Powerful Marxists, Soros-backed NGO's, Al Gore & More (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel RAIR FOUNDATION USA at:-
https://youtu.be/qHdzC74tiYQ
Read Full Article: https://rairfoundation.com/greta-thunberg-exposed-as-a-creation-of-powerful-marxists-soros-backed-ngos-al-gore-more/
PLEASE HELP RAIR FOUNDATION USA EXPOSE THE ENEMIES OF THE WEST! REPORT SUBVERSIVE ACTIVITY IN YOUR COMMUNITY BEING IGNORED BY THE ESTABLISHMENT! EMAIL [email protected]! BECOME A MEMBER, DONATE, AND TELL YOUR FRIENDS!
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News & Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel RAIR FOUNDATION USA at:-
https://youtu.be/qHdzC74tiYQ
Read Full Article: https://rairfoundation.com/greta-thunberg-exposed-as-a-creation-of-powerful-marxists-soros-backed-ngos-al-gore-more/
PLEASE HELP RAIR FOUNDATION USA EXPOSE THE ENEMIES OF THE WEST! REPORT SUBVERSIVE ACTIVITY IN YOUR COMMUNITY BEING IGNORED BY THE ESTABLISHMENT! EMAIL [email protected]! BECOME A MEMBER, DONATE, AND TELL YOUR FRIENDS!
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News & Politics
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