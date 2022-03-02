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Ukrainians are unfortunately being used by Western powers to cause a water of distraction
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122 views • March 02, 2022
Ukrainians are unfortunately being used by Western powers to cause a water of distraction. These are good people, but do not realise they are being manipulated. There is a bigger game going on. There are no "good guys" on either side, this situation is just being used to distract.
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