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The Most Dramatic Violation Of Human Rights In Australian History - Roskam (MIRRORED)
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1068 views • September 23, 2020
The Most Dramatic Violation Of Human Rights In Australian History - Roskam (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Institute of Public Affairs at:-
https://youtu.be/Tg6Ia7MjWtI
IPA Executive Director John Roskam speaks to Andrew Bolt on Sky News about the draconian, dramatic and very dangerous piece of legislation before the Victorian Parliament.
Mirrored from You Tube channel Institute of Public Affairs at:-
https://youtu.be/Tg6Ia7MjWtI
IPA Executive Director John Roskam speaks to Andrew Bolt on Sky News about the draconian, dramatic and very dangerous piece of legislation before the Victorian Parliament.
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