Exposing the vaccine hoax

They try hard to hide the truth. Yet the figures are plain to see. The hospitals are full of double vaccinated people in Israel and many are severely ill. The situation is similar in Iceland and in Gibraltar. Their solution? Getting a third injection! "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results." Let us lock down the insane ones in psychiatric hospitals, where they belong to.