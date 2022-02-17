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EntertheStars: The Sick Fauchi Satanic Depopulation Prophecy is Happening NOW! [17.02.2022]
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148 views • February 17, 2022
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HIV vaccine development: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HIV_vaccine_development
In 2021, after promising results in tests with mice and primates, scientists announced that they plan to conduct a Phase 1 trial of a mRNA vaccine against HIV, via their 'env–gag VLP mRNA platform', further developed vaccine is confirmed safe and effective.[18][19] On January 17, 2022 IAVI and Moderna launched a phase I trial of a HIV vaccine with mRNA technology.[20]
Moderna 2019 Shareholder Letter
https://www.modernatx.com/moderna-blog/moderna-2019-shareholder-letter
We believe mRNA vaccines have the potential to provide some critical advantages for preventing the spread of debilitating and deadly infections. A November 2019 Nature Reviews Immunology review of novel vaccine technologies from John R. Mascola and Anthony S. Fauci of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) noted the potential of mRNA as a rapid and flexible vaccine platform, stating “The combination of preclinical and clinical data bodes well for the potential of mRNA vaccines to serve as a rapid and flexible platform that will be useful in responding to both seasonal and pandemic influenza, and by extension to any newly emerging infectious agent.”
297 views Feb 17, 2022
EntertheStars
105K subscribers
https://youtu.be/SfrqRS8R1Co
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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Claims made against this video fall under FAIR USE.
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Under case precedent Hosseinzedeh vs Kline, a judge ruled that critique of any copyright material whose intention is not to reproduce an original copy of the work, is allowed under fair use.
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We are not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with any group or organization (defined or imagined), or any group or organization subsidiaries or affiliates.
"Enter the Stars" video productions are for opinion purposes only, and may make contextual use of, or reference to, groups or organizations.
This, in no way confers agreement with, or support of, any group or organization. These groups include, but are not limited to radical groups whose fact check banners continue to appear beneath my content. Such banners will be construed as libel and slander against this channel in the court of law, as a careful review of named content will reveal that my intention is to discredit such groups, not endorse them.
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HIV vaccine development: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HIV_vaccine_development
In 2021, after promising results in tests with mice and primates, scientists announced that they plan to conduct a Phase 1 trial of a mRNA vaccine against HIV, via their 'env–gag VLP mRNA platform', further developed vaccine is confirmed safe and effective.[18][19] On January 17, 2022 IAVI and Moderna launched a phase I trial of a HIV vaccine with mRNA technology.[20]
Moderna 2019 Shareholder Letter
https://www.modernatx.com/moderna-blog/moderna-2019-shareholder-letter
We believe mRNA vaccines have the potential to provide some critical advantages for preventing the spread of debilitating and deadly infections. A November 2019 Nature Reviews Immunology review of novel vaccine technologies from John R. Mascola and Anthony S. Fauci of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) noted the potential of mRNA as a rapid and flexible vaccine platform, stating “The combination of preclinical and clinical data bodes well for the potential of mRNA vaccines to serve as a rapid and flexible platform that will be useful in responding to both seasonal and pandemic influenza, and by extension to any newly emerging infectious agent.”
297 views Feb 17, 2022
EntertheStars
105K subscribers
https://youtu.be/SfrqRS8R1Co
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Stand against corporate social media monopolies & censorship by pledging your monthly support to the channel...
https://www.fundrazr.com/enterstars
Claims made against this video fall under FAIR USE.
If you are reviewing this content manually, understand that this content does NOT violate C.right fair use laws and therefore cannot be claimed.
Under case precedent Hosseinzedeh vs Kline, a judge ruled that critique of any copyright material whose intention is not to reproduce an original copy of the work, is allowed under fair use.
https://www.copyright.gov/fair-use/su... This content includes 10 second or less segments of the original material mixed with extensive commentary not intended to be a reproduction of the original work.
Now all videos mirrored AD-FREE on ODYSEE https://odysee.com/@EntertheStars:4
(Often times, to protect the channel, I will delete videos. But, there will always be a copy on Odysee.)
Please take a second and SUBSCRIBE to my Youtube backup channels
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdcn...
https://www.youtube.com/c/Enterthe5t4...
NOTE TO YOUTUBE:
Notice of Non-Affiliation and Disclaimer
We are not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with any group or organization (defined or imagined), or any group or organization subsidiaries or affiliates.
"Enter the Stars" video productions are for opinion purposes only, and may make contextual use of, or reference to, groups or organizations.
This, in no way confers agreement with, or support of, any group or organization. These groups include, but are not limited to radical groups whose fact check banners continue to appear beneath my content. Such banners will be construed as libel and slander against this channel in the court of law, as a careful review of named content will reveal that my intention is to discredit such groups, not endorse them.
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/enterthestars/
Even if you are subbed to my channel, Youtube can regularly UNSUB you without your knowledge . So, bookmark my page and check back often for new videos.
Also, your subscription does NOT automatically give you upload notifications unless you click the BELL button on my page. Please, take a second to do this.
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