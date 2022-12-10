VFB POSITS THAT THE 'DARK KNIGHT SCENARIO' 🦇⚗️ IS BEING USED TO REMOTELY MURDER PEOPLE

First, the story: ANOTHER ONE HOLDING HER PHONE LOOKS UP AND LOCKS UPhttps://theworldwatch.com/videos/1608069/another-one-holding-her-phone-looks-up-and-locks-up/
Description: I'm really starting to wonder if it is something in the clot shot or something in what people are watching on their phone. Programmed death.
OR BOTH working together.
So...to explain my title, let's go back to Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy
One of the main themes was the compound poison; the first part of the element is provided to everyone in Gotham City, and it is completely inert...unless the activating agent is added
Could there be an electronically transmitted frequency that can be triggering certain individuals?!?
It's absolutely worth considering, when one realizes the the 'plandemic' was obviously a lab creation [feurin insertion seals it beyond doubt].
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.