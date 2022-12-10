Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
VFB POSITS THAT THE 'DARK KNIGHT SCENARIO' 🦇⚗️ IS BEING USED TO REMOTELY MURDER PEOPLE
157 views
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published 19 hours ago |

First, the story: ANOTHER ONE HOLDING HER PHONE LOOKS UP AND LOCKS UPhttps://theworldwatch.com/videos/1608069/another-one-holding-her-phone-looks-up-and-locks-up/


Description: I'm really starting to wonder if it is something in the clot shot or something in what people are watching on their phone. Programmed death.


OR BOTH working together.


So...to explain my title, let's go back to Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy


One of the main themes was the compound poison; the first part of the element is provided to everyone in Gotham City, and it is completely inert...unless the activating agent is added


Could there be an electronically transmitted frequency that can be triggering certain individuals?!?


It's absolutely worth considering, when one realizes the the 'plandemic' was obviously a lab creation [feurin insertion seals it beyond doubt].



Keywords
murderfrequencytriggeredplandemicinertclot shotdark knight scenariocompound poisonactivator

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket