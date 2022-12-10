VFB POSITS THAT THE 'DARK KNIGHT SCENARIO' 🦇⚗️ IS BEING USED TO REMOTELY MURDER PEOPLE

First, the story: ANOTHER ONE HOLDING HER PHONE LOOKS UP AND LOCKS UPhttps://theworldwatch.com/videos/1608069/another-one-holding-her-phone-looks-up-and-locks-up/





Description: I'm really starting to wonder if it is something in the clot shot or something in what people are watching on their phone. Programmed death.





OR BOTH working together.





So...to explain my title, let's go back to Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy





One of the main themes was the compound poison; the first part of the element is provided to everyone in Gotham City, and it is completely inert...unless the activating agent is added





Could there be an electronically transmitted frequency that can be triggering certain individuals?!?





It's absolutely worth considering, when one realizes the the 'plandemic' was obviously a lab creation [feurin insertion seals it beyond doubt].







