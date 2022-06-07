Dr. Andy Wakefield - Shocking Exposure of the Vaccine Industry w/ Mel K

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Andrew J. Wakefield, M.D. is a physician and surgeon who trained at the University of London and was valedictorian of his class. After standing up for the rights of children and families who were in his care, Wakefield “dared” to question vaccine safety and the cause of autism in the early ’90s and as a result, was canceled. He now produces films that expose the truth. His latest vaccine documentary is "Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda" which premieres June 10, 2022 and can be viewed for free here: https://infertilitymovie.org/
The Mel K Show: https://themelkshow.com/show/